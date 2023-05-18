US-based Black and Decker enters India’s large appliances market with Indkal

May 18, 2023 11:31 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

U.S. based home appliances maker Black and Decker on Wednesday entered into licensing partnership with Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies to launch premium range of large appliances in India.

Announcing the first batch of Black and Decker’s premium products, Indkal showcased front and top load washing machines and air conditioners that will go live on June 3 across Amazon, Flipkart and other mainline retail channels.

Talking exclusively with The Hindu, Indkal Technologies CEO Anand Dubey, said this partnership will enable the company to market and sell Black and Decker’s premium range of large appliance that come with advanced features.

Indkal unveiled two front load washing machines (6 kg and 8 kg) and a 7.5 kg top load model. It also introduced three ACs in 1.5 ton and 2.0 ton segments. The Black and Decker washing machine range will start from ₹28,999, while the ACs will begin at ₹38,999, Dubey added.

In response to a question on investment in the new licensing business, Dubey said that it is a capital intensive business, and did not share further detail.

Indkal is sourcing the Black and Decker products from India-based contract manufacturers like Dixon, Amber and Resojet. These products are designed and Made in India, Dubey claimed.

The company is targeting a million plus units production next year.

Acer connection

Indkal is also the licensing partner for Taiwan-based Acer. And Indian company makes, markets and sells Acer branded white goods in the country.

In response to a question on whether this would lead to a clash between brands, Dubey pointed out that “Black and Decker is a very different brand that appeals to a different segment while an Acer customer is looking for a different value in the product.”

“Black and Decker product design, performance and exceptional features are typically something this segment would not have,” he added.

Indkal is also intended to launch Black and Decker Refrigerators soon in India, Dubey told The Hindu.

Indkal will be targeting pan India presence for the Black and Decker products with an inclination towards North and Western India as demand is much higher in these regions.

For servicing of Black and Decker products Indkal has direct as well as third party vendors across more than 18,000 PIN codes. “The technicians are well trained, spare parts are readily available, and that comes from an infrastructure that we’ve developed internally,” Dubey said.

The installation of Black and Decker products will be done within 24 to 48 hours, Dubey assured.

On competition, the CEO of Indkal explained, “We are doing more in terms of validation.”

Black and Decker will not be targeting any immediate market share in India. Dubey told us that they want customers to experience the products as these are premium products. “Market share is something that cannot drive us at this point of time as adoption for these products will take time.”

Indkal is targeting the urban as well as Tier 2 and 3 buyers with the Black and Decker product offerings, Dubey said. “The demand for Black and Decker products is already very high.”