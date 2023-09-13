SRS-XV800 review | Monster party speaker aiming to bridge the gap

September 13, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 01:16 pm IST

Wireless Bluetooth speakers are often plagued by the conundrum of being either designed to offer solid sound or to be highly portable.

Sony’s recent SRS-XV800 speaker is a sound behemoth that comes in a large package. It packs a trolley-like design for portability.

The speaker is currently available at ₹45,900 at various online shopping portals. We used the speaker for over a month in different settings.

Design

The SRS-XV800 is a large and robust speaker weighing 18.5 kg. It features sturdy handles that aid in moving it. Complemented by tiny wheels, users can easily drag the speaker around in a trolley-like fashion. The speaker is garbed in an alluring black attire, and ports are located on the rear end of the speaker. A handy USB port on the back will allow you to charge other devices while on the go.

The speaker boasts a total of five tweeters; three on the front and two on the back along with two 170mm square woofers. The company claims that the speaker can pump out tunes encompassing a 360-degree radius around the unit.

While this is mostly true, the bass response is more pronounced when the speaker is facing towards you, as the sub-woofers are placed on the face of the device.

The speaker is IPX4 rated when placed vertically and features IPX2 certification when used horizontally, meaning it can handle light water splashes-- but do not submerge it in water.

User-friendly controls grace the top of the unit, granting quick access to input selection, volume adjustments, and bass level tuning. Despite its substantial build, the Sony SRS-XV800 remains surprisingly portable and sturdy, making it an excellent choice for outdoor gatherings and locations where a typical speaker setup can’t venture.

Codecs, connectivity and battery life

In terms of wireless music streaming, the SRS-XV800 supports multiple codecs, including SBC, AAC, and LDAC, offering flexibility in audio playback.

Sony claims that the speaker can provide a maximum playback time of 25 hours on a single charge. While using the speaker at around 40-60 % volume, we were able to get close to 16-18 hours of battery life.

Connectivity is where the SRS-XV800 truly shines. The device comes with Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. You also get support for optical digital audio for TV connectivity, two quarter-inch jack inputs for microphones or instruments, and a traditional 3.5mm stereo analogue jack socket.

The support for Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Fast Pair ensures almost instantaneous connections to supported devices. Users can cast tunes via Chromecast, plug in a USB memory stick, relay sound from their TVs using the bundled optical cable, or even embrace analogue nostalgia with a 3.5mm aux cable.

However, a word of caution: the ports and other controls, including those for your guitar or microphone, reside in a slot on the back, camouflaged by black-on-black labelling.

Sound quality

We were blown away by the sheer output capacity and range of the speaker. The device comes with a Bass Boost feature which is one of the best iterations of the technology that we have experienced.

If you use the speaker in a moderate sized 3bhk apartment, 40-50% of the volume is more than enough for listening bliss while steering clear of noise complaints from neighbours. While the speaker can get extremely loud, you do lose clarity when turning the volume above 80%.

The speaker is adept at offering both exceptional sound quality in lower volumes and pumping out thunderous party energy infused sound when you need it.

The Mega Bass button adds an extra dimension to your listening experience, with the speaker producing bass that rumbles like a lion’s roar on steroids while maintaining good separation from the mids and the highs. This mode is sure to put a smile on a bass head’s face and is great for listening to EDM and hip-hop tracks.

While listening to Low Life by Future, the speaker nailed the sub-bass and the vocals. The speaker offers commendable imaging as listeners with trained ears would easily be able to perceive and notice the different instruments in the mix.

The speaker accurately represented the guitar riff in Lose Yourself by Eminem and produced a punchy sound signature, doing complete justice to the artist’s hard-hitting bars and accompanying 808s.

The imaging is further improved when the dedicated bass mode is turned off, as the speaker delivers a more balanced sound; this is sure to be the preferred setting for users looking for a more true-to-source sound output. Songs like High Hopes and Comfortably Numb by Pink Floyd sounded phenomenal with great representation of the vocals and the instruments.

However, do not expect a soundstage similar to multi-speaker setups as the tweeters and subwoofers are placed pretty close to each other on the single unit device.

Switching between the regular sound profile and the Mega Bass setting makes a huge difference. With Sony’s companion app, you can also tinker with a rudimentary equalizer for customizing the sound.

Lights

The SRS-XV800 comes with built-in RGB flashing lights which can be customized via the company’s Sony Music Center and Fiestable apps. The speaker can produce some interesting effects based on your mood.

Though the lights are not the brightest, they will surely brighten up the mood for house parties and gatherings-- provided there are no other bright light sources in the vicinity.

Other features

The speaker is a hub for musical creativity. If the mood strikes, you can jack in a guitar or microphone, whether to amuse party guests and unleash some karaoke havoc, or have a music session for one.

Don’t be mistaken, though – while it can certainly add some flavour to your acoustic guitar with a built-in pickup, it won’t replace your trusty amplifier. The SRS-XV800 walks the line, delivering a subtle echo effect but stopping shy of full amplifier capabilities.

The Sony SRS-XV800 also comes with a feature that works in unison with the inbuilt speakers in TVs to enhance the viewing experience. It does this by adding deep bass and room-filling sound to your TV. This enhancement is made possible by the combination of two rear tweeters and Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker units. Together, they deliver improved highs and enhanced low-end tones.

To use this feature, users can activate the TV Sound Booster button on the device and simply connect their TVs to the SRS-XV800 using an optical cable. It’s worth noting that your TV needs to have an optical audio output to take advantage of this impressive tool.

Verdict

The Sony SRS XV800 speaker produces well-tuned high-quality sound and offers a range of unique features. While audiophiles generally stick to studio monitors and bass heads may prefer a multi-speaker setup or twin tower speakers, the Sony SRS CV-800 bridges the gap by catering to both their needs with its variable sound signature which sounds amazing in both contexts.

Its array of unique features, including TV audio enhancement, instrument/microphone input, and captivating lighting effects, make it an enticing choice for casual users as well. Whether you crave nuanced sound or thunderous bass, this speaker has something for everyone.