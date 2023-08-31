HP Omen Transcend 16 Review: Gaming laptop for professional gamers

August 31, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Balancing performance and portability is a challenge that many gaming laptops strive to conquer. HP’s Omen Transcend 16 laptop, launched earlier this year, not only comes with high-end specifications on paper but also offers a robust build. The variant that we reviewed for a week costs Rs. 2,09,990, and is powered by the Intel Core i7-13700HX processor along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB VRAM) for graphics.

Design and Build

While using the HP Omen Transcend 16 for the first time, we were automatically drawn to the keyboard’s innovative RGB lighting, which can be finely tuned using the HP Light Studio app for a personalized touch.

Even after shedding a few hundred grams, compared to its predecessor, the laptop weighs 2.1 kg. This makes it ideal for stationary setups. But the weight distribution has been carefully managed, making it a laptop that can be carried around if needed. Kindly do not expect ultra portability.

The laptop sports a robust build and an aptly sized trackpad. The enlarged heat vents enhance airflow, and the placement of I/O options at the laptop’s rear ensures clean sides. The charging port is also at the back-end of the device that means users can play games while charging the laptop.

The HP Omen Transcend 16 boasts two USB-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an AC connector, and a 3.5mm combination headphone jack. The laptop comes with support for Intel WiFi 6E modem and Bluetooth 5.3.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Display and Audio

The laptop packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with support for 240Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time and 400 nits’ peak brightness.

While the display performs like a beast for most gaming needs, some users might find the brightness a tad lower, especially when using it in well-lit environments.

The matte finish on the screen effectively combats glares. The high refresh rate support makes the laptop run smoothly at high settings. While exploring the city when playing GTA or navigating post-apocalyptic cityscapes, we felt like we were right in the middle of the action.

The B&O speakers on the HP Omen Transcend 16 leave a bit to be desired. While they do the job, they lack that oomph that truly elevates the gaming experience. So, you might want to consider hooking up some external speakers or your favourite headset to truly make those in-game explosions and battle cries come alive.

Keyboard and Trackpad

The keyboard stands out as a highlight of the HP Omen Transcend 16. Offering per-key RGB lighting with intricate customization through the HP Light Studio, it enables interactive light patterns, image colors, and various modes for a personalized setup.

While not ideal for extensive typing sessions, the keyboard excels in gaming, with smoked finish WASD keys for added visual flair. The trackpad, though sizable and responsive will take a backseat while gaming.

Performance

The laptop is powered by an Intel i7-13700HX processor along with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD. For graphics, the laptop gets the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. The Transcend 16 delivers impressive performance as those 16 cores (8P + 8E) and 24 threads of the i7-13700HX running at a boost clock speed of 5GHz ensure that your games load fast, run smooth with minimal stutter.

During testing, it breezed through games like GTA 5 and Cyberpunk on maximum graphics settings. The high screen refresh rate combined with the raw power allowed me to get consistently high frame rates.

However, I notice minor heat issues during extended gaming sessions. With all that firepower, things can get a bit toasty. After some intense gaming, you might want to avoid using your lap as a tray table.

Privacy and Security

Battery

While HP claims this laptop can last up to 9 hours on medium usage, we found the battery to last only about four and a half hours of GPU-based tasks. Users can switch to the Eco Mode within the Omen Gaming Hub to stretch the battery life a tad longer.

The laptop comes with a 230W charger. While it gets the job done, we did notice it heating up a fair bit during charging sessions. Also, a word of caution: the brick connector can be a bit finicky and prone to disconnections.

It took about 30 minutes to get the battery to around 50%, and another half an hour or so to charge it fully. If you’re after a marathon gaming session, just make sure you have your charging cable within arm’s reach.

Verdict

The HP Omen Transcend 16 balances design and performance with good features. While concerns about the speaker quality exist, the laptop’s large display, enhanced heat vents, and performance make it a worthy contender in the gaming space for serious players.