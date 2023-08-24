Sony plans to launch portable PlayStation this year 

August 24, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Sony plans to launch portable PlayStation later this year. The PlayStation Portal remote player is a handheld device capable of streaming PS5 games on an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps.

The device will also include key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, the company shared in a blog post.

The device will ship with a 3.5mm audio jack, however, it will not support PS VR2 games, that require a headset.

“PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller” Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, of Platform Experience, at Sony Interactive Entertainment said.

The PlayStation Portal was previously announced in May, was rumoured to be released in November, and will be a way to stream PS5 games already installed on the gaming consoles onto the handheld for remote play.

The PS5 Portal remote player will be competing against other handhled devices including the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. However, while other handhleds are capable of native gameplay, the PS5 Portal will rely on WI-Fi to stream games that are already installed on the PS5 onto a handheld for remote play with the support of the PS5.

The Sony portable PlayStation will be priced at $199.99.