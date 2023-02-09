HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sony launches NW-A306 Walkman with tactile music controls

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman claims a battery life of up to 36 hours on 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours on 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio

February 09, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
 Sony NW-A306 Walkman claims a battery life of up to 36 hours.

 Sony NW-A306 Walkman claims a battery life of up to 36 hours. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Thursday added a new member to its Walkman series with the launch of NW-A306 Walkman. The NW-A306 features a 3.6-inch touch screen and tactile physical music controls.

According to Sony, the new NW-A306 Walkman weighs 199 grams. The NW-A306 uses S-Master HX digital amp technology, developed for Walkman, compatible with the native DSD format. It reduces distortion and noise across a wide range of frequencies.

ALSO READ
Sony WH-1000XM5: Shifts ‘Momentum’ 

It uses Edge-AI, DSEE Ultimate which upscales compressed digital music files in real time, claims Sony.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman will be available at ₹25,990

Sony NW-A306 Walkman will be available at ₹25,990 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The new NW-A306 Walkman is made of premium aluminum milled frame for rigidity, low impedance and clear, stable sound and solid bass. A dual clock, film capacitor and fine sound register have been placed within the Walkman to improve output.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

ALSO READ
Sennheiser Momentum 4: A step behind premium ANC-enabled headphones with a long battery life

The NW-A306 claims a battery life of up to 36 hours on 44.1kHz FLAC playback, up to 32 hours on 96kHz FLAC high resolution audio, or even up to 26 hours with the streaming service apps. It is Wi-Fi compatible as well for direct downloading and music streaming.

The new Sony NW-A306 Walkman will be available at ₹25,990 across Sony stores, leading offline stores, and online portals from today.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.