Samsung recently unveiled a new member of its XCover series - the Galaxy XCover 7. The phone specifically targets enterprise users and those who require a durable, rugged device that can withstand the rigours of demanding work environments. With its focus on functionality over flashy aesthetics, the XCover 7 strikes a nostalgic chord by reintroducing the concept of a user-replaceable battery – a feature that was once ubiquitous in the mobile industry but has largely fallen by the wayside in recent years.

Design

From the moment you unbox the XCover 7, its robust and utilitarian design becomes immediately apparent. The device boasts a sturdy polycarbonate back and sides adorned with a diagonal pattern that enhances grip and prevents accidental slips. While the phone’s weight might be considered substantial by some, it’s a necessary trade-off for the level of protection and durability it offers.

One of the most striking aspects of the XCover 7’s design is its user-replaceable battery unit. Harkening back to an era when swappable batteries were the norm, this feature allows users to quickly swap out a depleted battery for a fresh one without the need to power down the device – provided the swap is executed within a 10-second window. The back panel can be easily removed via a sliding mechanism located near the corner, revealing not only the battery compartment but also the SIM and microSD card slots.

The XCover 7 is no slouch when it comes to weatherproofing and strength. With an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, as well as MIL-STD-810H certification for withstanding extreme temperatures, rain, and other harsh environmental conditions, this smartphone is built to thrive in the most demanding of situations.

Turning our attention to the front, the XCover 7 features a 6.6-inch display with thick, unsymmetrical bezels – a trade-off for the device’s rugged nature.

Regarding the device’s exterior, the left side houses an XCover button that can be mapped to launch any app of the user’s choosing (though it defaults to activating the flashlight). The right side is home to the volume buttons and a power/lock key, the latter of which can also be configured to launch a specific app when double-pressed. At the top, you’ll find a 3.5mm audio jack and a secondary microphone, while the bottom edge houses pogo pins, a USB Type-C port, a primary microphone, and a loudspeaker.

Display

The XCover 7’s 6.6-inch display, while not groundbreaking in terms of resolution (1080x2408 FHD+) and a refresh rate of 60Hz, serves its purpose admirably. As a PLS LCD panel with a 16M colour depth, it delivers a satisfactory viewing experience for most tasks, though it may fall short of the vibrant, fluid displays found on higher-end consumer devices. Furthermore, the display comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. On top, the display responds with gloves on and even if it is wet.

OS

Powered by One UI 6.0 based on Android 14, the XCover 7 offers a familiar and intuitive user experience for those accustomed to Samsung’s software ecosystem. While the February security patch is preinstalled, it’s worth noting that the device’s software support and update schedule may not be on par with Samsung’s flagship offerings, given its niche target audience.

Also, the Galaxy XCover7 comes with the Samsung Knox Vault, for safeguarding essential data within a separate, tamper-resistant hardware component. Additionally, it offers a regular operating system and security enhancements for ongoing protection.

Performance

Under the hood, the XCover 7 packs MediaTek’s Dimensity 6100+ chipset, an octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Complementing the processor is 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage, with the option to expand further via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

In terms of real-world performance, the XCover 7 delivers a solid, albeit unspectacular, experience. While it can handle everyday tasks such as messaging, calling, streaming full HD videos, and scrolling through social media apps with relative ease, users should temper their expectations regarding fluid animations and seamless multitasking. When compared to other smartphones within the same price range, the XCover 7’s performance lags behind slightly given its inherently utilitarian design philosophy.

Camera

The XCover 7’s camera setup is tailored to meet the specific needs of its target audience, prioritizing functionality over outright image quality. On the rear, you’ll find a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash. While it may not produce breathtaking photographs suitable for showcasing travel destinations or culinary adventures, the rear camera excels at tasks such as scanning documents, reading barcodes, and decoding QR codes – essential requirements for many enterprise and field-based applications.

On the front, a modest 5MP (f/2.0) selfie camera handles video calling duties adequately, though it lacks the advanced features and image processing capabilities found in modern selfie cameras.

Battery

One of the XCover 7’s standout features is its replaceable 4,050mAh battery, a capacity that should provide ample runtime for most users. The phone lasts almost 2 days on a single charge with general usage. The POGO pins further add an option to charge up the phone which becomes handy for frontline workers. The box comes with no adapter which might be a concern for the targeted users.

Verdict

The new Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 is a niche product, designed with a specific audience in mind and it effortlessly serves its purpose. While it may not excel in areas such as raw performance, display quality, or camera prowess, but delivers a dependable and functional experience tailored to its target market. Those seeking ruggedness, durability and the basic functionality of a smartphone over aesthetics and layering can also opt for it.

Samsung XCover 7 sells at ₹22,024 for enterprise users on the company’s portal only with the Samsung Knox Suite subscription bundled for a year.