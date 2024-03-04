GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G launched in India

Galaxy F15 5G sports a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP lens. It has a 13MP front camera

March 04, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy F15 smartphone in India. The 5G smartphone extends the F series introduced in 2020 targeting new age buyers at affordable price.

The Galaxy F15 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Galaxy F15 5G ships with a 6,000mah battery supported by a 25W charger.

The Galaxy F15 5G sports a 50MP main camera along with a 5MP lens. It has a 13MP front camera for selfies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Samsung has used MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor in Galaxy F15 coupled with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Virtual RAM upto 12GB is also available. Samsung has promised 4 years OS update and 5 years security updates. It runs on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will start at ₹11,999 introductory price. It will sell on Flipkart, company’s website and retail stores.

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.