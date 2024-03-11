GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samsung unveils Exynos-powered Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones

Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 ship with a 5,000mAh battery and support a 25W charger

March 11, 2024 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung unveils Exynos-powered Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G phones

Samsung unveils Exynos-powered Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G phones | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Monday announced Exynos-powered Galaxy A55 5G and A35 5G smartphones for the Indian market. The South Korean company also introduced its Knox Vault for the first time in this lineup for security.

The Knox Vault is a hardware-based security solution with protection against both hardware and software attacks isolating main processor and memory, Samsung claims.

Both, Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 have a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness. They are being protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus at front.

Both the A series smartphones ship with a 5,000mAh battery and support a 25W charger. The phones do not ship with adapter.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Galaxy A55 5G runs on Exynos 1480 processor with upto 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Whereas, the Galaxy A35 feature Exynos 1380 SoC with upto 8GB RAM and 256GB space. They operate on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

The Galaxy A55 5G gets a 50MP main lens, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 5MP macro camera. It has a 32MP front camera. The Galaxy A35 5G too has a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 5MP macro. It has a 13MP front lens.

Samsung has not announced the price of Galaxy A55 or A35 yet.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.