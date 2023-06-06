Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review | Alternative to the Galaxy A series

June 06, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST

Featuring today is the new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, the latest addition to the F series, which is further heating up the competition in the mid-range segment, even taking on its brethren the Galaxy A34 and A54 5G.

Design

Crafted with a design quite like all Samsung phones launched recently, the new Galaxy F54 5G carries secluded cutouts for the camera sensors. We got the silver stardust variant, which is very catchy, reflecting a rainbow effect when light falls on it. However, the plastic back attracts a lot of smudges, requiring constant cleaning. The silver body colour offers a very clean look merging with the aluminium frame.

The volume rockers and the power button are placed on the right side of the body. The power button also carries the biometric reading feature. On the left lies the SIM tray. The top side is bare, with just a secondary mic for active noise cancellation, whereas the USB Type-C port and the speaker grille are at the bottom. A punch hole consisting of the selfie camera is present on the front side.

Display

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1080x2400 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The colours produced on the screen are very vibrant and immersive. The visibility of the screen is very good, allowing easy viewing under bright daylight.

OS

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is equipped with the latest Android 13 and One UI 5.1. The UI 5.1 provides a clean and visually appealing interface, just like what we saw on the previously reviewed A series Galaxy phones.

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, built on a 5nm processor. With an octa-core CPU configuration consisting of 4x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 cores and 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, the Galaxy F54 effectively handles tasks.

The processor effectively manages every task. The Mali-G68 MP5 GPU further enhances gaming and graphics capabilities, providing smooth and immersive visuals. We played a few games, and they ran at high frame rates without any major drops. From demanding gaming sessions to multimedia experiences, the Samsung Galaxy F54’s powerful chipset and CPU-GPU combination deliver a seamless and responsive performance. The new F54 comes with 8GB/256GB RAM and ROM configuration.

Camera

The camera segment of the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is one of the highlights. The primary camera steals the spotlight with a 108MP lens having f/1.8 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). The secondary sensor is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens boasting an f/2.2 aperture, whereas the third sensor is a 2MP macro lens equipped with an f/2.4 aperture.

The main lens captures detailed and vibrant photos during the daytime. The images captured are dynamic with proper colour balance. The lens is quick to focus on the subject, enabling a quick and sharp image. The ultra-wide-angle lens adds a creative touch to your photography, letting you fit more in the frame. The close-up shots by the macro lens are good and maintain details very well.

In low light conditions, the camera lens allows better light capture, resulting in brighter and more detailed photos. The Night mode allows capturing of sharper images with ample dark and shadow balance.

For selfies, there is a 32MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The selfies taken are exceptionally detailed and sharp, requiring minimal retouching of facial features. The camera’s performance is outstanding in terms of contrast, dynamic range, and colour accuracy.

Battery

The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery. During our review period, the phone lasted a day quite comfortably. The phone comes with 25W fast-charging capability. From the competition perspective, Samsung clearly falls behind when it comes to charging speed. To add to this further, you get no adapter with the device, while other companies supply a fast adapter.

Verdict

The new Samsung Galaxy F54 5G presents as a strong contender in the mid-range segment with its smart processor and fluid screen. However, from a competition point of view, it falls into a tricky domain. The slow-charging capability, no IP rating and the absence of an adapter make little sense in the competitive mid-range segment.

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G retails at ₹27,999.