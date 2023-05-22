HamberMenu
Samsung launches new budget-segment 4G smartphone

Samsung Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by Exynos 850 chipset

May 22, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 03:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Samsung launches new budget-segment 4G smartphone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Samsung on Monday launched the Galaxy A14 smartphone featuring an Exynos processor and a 50MP main lens. The device caters to budget conscious buyers.

The Galaxy A14 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 850 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. 

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Bing in phones: report

The phone runs on Android 13 based One UI 5. Samsung will additionally provide four years of security updates and two OS upgrades.

The Korean brand has equipped Galaxy A14 with a 50MP main lens along with an ultra-wide and macro camera. It has a 13MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A14 features a 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 comes in Black, Light Green and Silver colour variants, starting at ₹13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and ₹14,999 for 4GB/128GB model.

