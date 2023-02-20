February 20, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Oppo’s latest mid-range phone, the Oppo Reno8 T 5G, is heating up competition in the segment. This phone also gets the company’s ‘T’ designation in its smartphone portfolio - a new segment that was common in OnePlus phones.

Considering its price, this phone could compete against the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and the Poco X5 Pro 5G. Let’s see what this device has under its shell.

In the Box

We received the phone unit, a plastic case, the 67W charger, a SIM ejector pin, and product documentation.

Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate

6.7-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 OS: ColorOS 13 on top of Android 13

ColorOS 13 on top of Android 13 Cameras: 108MP, 2MP, 2MP; 32MP selfie lens

108MP, 2MP, 2MP; 32MP selfie lens Battery: 4,800mAh, 67W charger

Design

The design is catchy with a shiny back-of-the-phone finish. This makes it stand out among its competition. The curved-edge display adds a premium touch, and the bezels are almost invisible. The front side of the phone also holds a punch-hole display and an in-built fingerprint sensor which is quite accurate. The phone is light, allowing comfortable usage with just one hand. We got the Sunrise Gold colour variant, which adds extra glitter due to millions of pyramid-shaped crystals that are etched at a granular level. This sometimes looked a bit unnecessary.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Still, the smudge-free rear was pleasant feature to have. The company has used an all-new rear panel that vertically aligns the slightly-raised dual-camera module within a decorative strip with rounded ends. The placement of the camera lenses looked intriguing; there is one big main lens, and two other lenses, along with the LED flash, which is placed in another circular frame.

The shiny metallic frame dividing the front and the rear side consists of the power button on the right side, whereas the volume rockers are placed on the left side. The top side of the phone sports an IR emitter and a secondary mic, while at the bottom lies the SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card slot, USB Type-C port, and volume rockers.

Display

The latest Oppo Reno8 T 5G features a 6.7-inch toughened micro-curved Dragontrail-Star2 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The display supports a 10-bit colour depth that can render 1.07 billion colours. To offer users an HD viewing experience, the display comes with Widevine L1 certification, allowing high-quality streaming of movies and shows from platforms like Amazon Prime and Netflix. Also, the company has used the AI Adaptive Eye Protection System to prevent viewing fatigue. The visibility of the screen is fine, with 950 nits of peak brightness, making content easy to view even in bright daylight.

OS

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G runs on ColorOS 13 on top of Android 13. Its interface is similar to other Oppo phones. The latest OS offers a smart Always-On display that can display information from various apps to give users quicker access to information and greater control. Similarly, there are other smart features available.

Processor

The new Oppo Reno8 T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, with octa cores where two cores are clocked at 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold and six cores are clocked at 1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver. The processor is capable of handling tasks smoothly, but considering the competition, it seems outdated. There is also the Adreno 619 for handling the graphic demands. From the competition standpoint, the processor of the Oppo Reno8 T falls a little short, and the overall performance, including gaming, can be considered average.

The processor gets assistance from the 8GB of RAM present in the phone. For storage purposes, there is 128GB of ROM which can be extended further using a microSD card, by compromising the secondary SIM slot.

Cameras

One of the major highlights of the new Oppo Reno8 T 5G is the presence of a 108MP main camera that comes with an aperture of f/1.7. Following the primary lens are a 2MP depth sensor and a 40x microlens camera. The images captured through the primary camera lens had the right colour balance and sharp details. There is no ultrawide lens, but you get a depth sensor which does well at capturing detailed images with the right colour dynamics. The inclusion of a microscope lens is very innovative and entertaining to play with, but in a real-life scenario, we have no idea what is the purpose of this lens.

The overall images captured during the daytime were more than satisfactory, with accurate colour dynamics and saturation levels. The images captured at night were sharp as well, with natural shadows left intact. Images shot with the night mode had better clarity, details, and stability, which we liked.

For selfies, there is a 32MP lens. The selfies we captured passed their test, but we noticed that the image was too touched up, adding an extra glow to our face.

Battery

The Oppo Reno8 T 5G comes with a battery support of 4,800mAh. While reviewing, we were able to easily use the phone for a whole day on a single charge. The phone comes with a 67W fast charger that brings the phone to 100% in around 50-55 minutes.

Verdict

The new Oppo Reno8 T 5G rides high on style quotient with an amazing display and a beautiful build. Under the mid-range segment, the display of the Reno8 T 5G is surely ahead of other rivals, but in terms of offering features like a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an upgraded processor, the phone lags behind its competitors. The recently launched Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and the Poco X5 Pro 5G have a slight upper hand in attracting customers, so the Oppo Reno8 T 5G could see heated competition. The smartphone retails at ₹29,999.