Wings Powerpods review: A budget-friendly break into the truly wireless

Few people would have heard of Wings Lifestyle; they are not exactly a brand readily available in your big name tech retailer. But when brands do the most to offer something a little different to a fast-changing market, it is always worth diving in to see how they score. Enter the PowerPods by Wings Lifestyle.

The PowerPods are the strongest in Wings’ true wireless earbuds line, being a 2000mAh bump-up from their predecessor, the Touch. Unlike most true wireless devices, the PowerPods charge horizontally in the cocoon-like charging case, which is obviously a little weighted due to the 2500mAh battery in the charging case. It has a comfortable feel in the palm with its matte finish on the case and glossy finish on the display (we will get to the latter in a bit).

The charging display is a welcome feature, especially with my knack for waiting till the last minute to charge something — in fact, this is what lured me into reviewing the product in the first place. However, I will not find myself tempted to use the charging case as it has become habitual to carry an independent power bank.

For a broader picture, the charging case offers 10 complete charges to the earbuds. Plus, the case has two interesting features: it has a numeric display to show the exact charging left in the battery, and it also has a power bank function, which explains the USB-B port and the micro-USB port at the rear.

The magnetic lock for the earbuds keeps the devices neatly secure and the demarcation of left and right earbuds is clear yet not overzealous. Once they are removed from the case, they automatically turn on and immediately pair with each other. The turquoise ring light on each PowerPod is not too bright and glaring, and a pleasant break from the cheesy bright blue or purple we see in such devices. Bluetooth pairing with your smartphone or smartwatch is easy, and I actually found the pairing for the PowerPods to be the easiest of the earbuds I have reviewed so far.

So how do these little guys do their job? First, they sit lightly in the ear but not loosely, so they are quite good for a dynamic workout such as aerobics or pilates stretches. The PowerPods are able to handle maximum volume with practically no scratches and uncomfortable bass. The overall sound profile is quite warm for something that is in the budget-friendly market, but do not expect to be blown away by zesty layers in even the most well-recorded tracks. They do not entirely cancel environmental noise, helping maintain some spatial awareness.

Overall, though, the PowerPods offer an excellent value for money experience for a brand that is fairly incognito on the continental gadget radar.

Wings PowerPods are exclusively available on Amazon India for ₹4,499. For more information, visit wingslifestyle.com.