Realme launches GT 6T, Buds Air 6 and Buds wireless 3 Neo in India

After a gap of more than two years, Realme launched a new GT series phone in India

Updated - May 22, 2024 02:20 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme launches GT 6T in India

Realme launches GT 6T in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

After a gap of more than two years, Realme on Wednesday launched a new GT series phone in the form of Realme GT 6T in India. The premium smartphone brings 120W fast charging and 6,000 nits bright display in its segment.

The Chinese smartphone maker also launched Realme Buds Air 6 with upto 50 dB active noise cancellation (ANC) and comes with a 12.4mm driver with upto 40 hours playtime. Realme introduced Buds wireless 3 Neo with 32 hours playtime featuring 13.4mm driver.

The Realme GT 6T features a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with upto 120Hz refresh rate. The 10bit display also supports Dolby Vision. Realme has used a 5,500mAh battery in GT 6T. The front of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Realme GT 6T uses Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset coupled with upto 12GBRAM and 512GB internal storage. It operates on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Realme GT 6T sports a 50MP Sony LYT600 main camera with OIS supported by an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens. At front, it has a 32MP Sony IMX615 lens for selfies.

Realme has priced GT 6T at ₹30,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant while the highest model goes up till ₹39,999 for the 12GB/512GB. variant.

The Realme Buds Air 6 will be available at ₹3,299 while the Buds wireless 3 Neo comes at ₹1,299.

