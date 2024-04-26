Realme launches a new 5G budget segment smartphone in India

April 26, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST

Realme on Friday launched a new budget segment phone C65 in India. The 5G phone features MediaTek processor and a 50MP camera for the affordable buyers.

The Realme C65 5G has a 6.7 inch HD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 625 nits.

Realme has used a 5,000mAh battery in C65 along with a 15W charger inside the box.

Realme C65 gets MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

For photography, Realme C65 5G has a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front lens for selfie.

Available in Feather Green, Glowing Black colours, Realme C65 comes in three storage variants: 4GB/64GB, priced at ₹10,499, 4GB/128GB, priced at ₹11,499 and 6GB/128GB, priced at ₹12,499.

It sells on Flipkart and Realme’s portal.