Realme launches a new 5G budget segment phone

Realme 12x 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger inside the box

April 02, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Realme launches a new 5G budget segment phone

Realme launches a new 5G budget segment phone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Realme on Tuesday launched Realme 12x smartphone for the Indian buyers. The budget segment phone brings 5G capabilities along with air gesture feature.

The Realme 12x 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of upto 120Hz, and supports a maximum brightness of 950 nits.

Realme 12x 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC which is a 5G capable platform, coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Dynamic RAM option upto 8GB is also available.

The Realme 12x 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger inside the box. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

There is a 50MP main camera in Realme 12x on top of a 2MP secondary sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Realme 12x 5G comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green shades and three storage variants: 4GB/128GB, priced at ₹11,999, 6GB/128GB at ₹13,499 and 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹14,999.

