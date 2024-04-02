April 02, 2024 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

Realme on Tuesday launched Realme 12x smartphone for the Indian buyers. The budget segment phone brings 5G capabilities along with air gesture feature.

The Realme 12x 5G features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of upto 120Hz, and supports a maximum brightness of 950 nits.

Realme 12x 5G runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC which is a 5G capable platform, coupled with upto 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Dynamic RAM option upto 8GB is also available.

The Realme 12x 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 45W charger inside the box. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

There is a 50MP main camera in Realme 12x on top of a 2MP secondary sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Realme 12x 5G comes in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green shades and three storage variants: 4GB/128GB, priced at ₹11,999, 6GB/128GB at ₹13,499 and 8GB/128GB, priced at ₹14,999.