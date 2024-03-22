Lava launches O2 smartphone with 50MP camera in budget segment

March 22, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST

Indian smartphone maker Lava on Friday launched O2 smartphone featuring 90Hz refresh rate. The budget segment phone also has glass back design and UFS 2.2 storage in its segment.

The Lava O2 has a 6.5 inch punch hole display. It ships with a 5,000mAh battery along with an 18W charger.

The Lava O2 runs on an octa core UNISOC T616 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There’s an 8GB virtual RAM as well. It operates on stock Android 13 out of the box. It also offers 2 years of security updates for its users.

Lava O2 sports a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front lens. Type-C port and face unlock feature is also available here on top of a side fingerprint sensor.

The Lava O2 can be purchased at ₹7,999 in Majestic Purple, Imperial Green and Royal Gold shades starting March 27 on Amazon and Lava e-store.