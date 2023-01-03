HamberMenu
Poco launches entry segment smartphone with 5,000mAh battery

Poco launched the C50, an entry segment smartphone powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset

January 03, 2023 01:14 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Poco C50 comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset.

The Poco C50 comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone seller, Poco, on Tuesday launched a new entry segment smartphone, C50, featuring 5,000mAh battery and an 8MP main lens. 

The Poco C50 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 resolution, and touch sampling rate of 120Hz. It has got a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 10W charger inside the box.

The Poco C50 sports an 8MP rear camera setup along with a 5MP selfie lens. The entry-segment phone is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset that supports LPDDR4X RAM. Poco C50 operates on Android 12 Go Edition.

Poco C50 will be available in two storage variants; 2GB/32GB priced at ₹ 6,249 and a 3GB/32GB model that retails at ₹6,999, respectively. It will be available in Royal Blue and Country Green colours, on Flipkart starting 10 January.

