Poco F4 5G comes with 120 Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display and OIS

Poco launched the F4 5G smartphone in its F series category thus entering the premium segment for the first time. The Xiaomi-sub brand, known for its affordable phones, mainly caters to budget buyers, but with the Poco F4 5G the brand has entered into the segment dominated by likes of OnePlus and Samsung.

The Poco F4 5G launched in India, along with its global debut, on June 23. The handset features a Snapdragon 870 processor, UFS 3.1 storage, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and OIS. The POCO F4 5G caters to the mid-segment and the premium buyers in India.

The 7nm Snapdragon 870 chipset that powers the Poco F4 5G comes with 5G support, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 ROM for faster data access.

The smartphone comes with a glass design boasting a 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED screen with a dot display. Supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate and up to 360 Hz touch sampling rate the smartphone has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Poco, the Chinese smartphone maker, has added a triple rear camera setup and features optical image stabilization (OIS). A 64MP main camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera on the POCO F4 5G has a 20MP sensor.

The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports a 67W charger. The handset also comes with an IR blaster and is IP53 protected making the device splash resistant.

The Poco F4 5G will be available in two colours; Nebula Green and Night Black and in three storage variants: 6GB+128GB at ₹27,999, 8GB+128GB at ₹29,999, and 12GB+256GB at ₹33,999. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart starting June 27.

Poco F4 5G comes as the pilot from the brand and its success will define the next phase of growth for Xiaomi and Redmi along with Poco in the country.