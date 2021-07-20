Nintendo refutes report claiming it will make more profit from Switch OLED

The OLED version is priced at $349.99, which is $50 more than the regular Switch model.

Nintendo on Monday released a statement disagreeing with a report that noted the company’s newly announced Switch OLED gaming console would offer increased profit compared to the older Switch model.

A Bloomberg report noted last week that the Switch OLED model’s enhancements would cost about $10 more for each unit, on the basis of industry analyst estimates. The OLED version is priced at $349.99, which is $50 more than the regular Switch model.

“A news report on July 15, 2021(JST) claimed that the profit margin of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) would increase compared to the Nintendo Switch. To ensure correct understanding among our investors and customers, we want to make clear that the claim is incorrect,” the videogame maker said in a tweet.

The Japanese company introduced the new Switch model earlier this month with a superior 7.0-inch OLED touch screen, higher storage capacity (64GB), and a LAN port in the dock. It will be available starting from October 08. Based on the analyst estimates cited in the news agency’s report, Nintendo could make an additional profit of around $40 on each unit of Switch OLED model sold, however, the firm denies this claim.

Additionally, Nintendo confirmed that it doesn’t plan to introduce any other Switch model immediately, apart from the upcoming launch of Switch OLED.

“We also want to clarify that we just announced that Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) will launch in October, 2021, and have no plans for launching any other model at this time,” the Japanese firm noted in a tweet.