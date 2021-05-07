Build your video game using Nintendo’s new software

The software offers guided lessons covering basics of visual game programming and can be used by anyone even without prior experience in creating a video game.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Nintendo has announced a new software dubbed Game Builder Garage for its Switch video game console that is designed to help people create their own video games.

The software offers guided lessons covering basics of visual game programming and can be used by anyone even without prior experience in creating a video game, the company noted in a release.

Also Read | Nintendo forecasts decline in Switch sales, warns of chip uncertainty

“For anyone who has always wanted to make their own video games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start,” Nick Chavez, SVP, Sales and Marketing at Nintendo of America, said in a release. “Through the use of guided lessons and memorable Nodon characters, Game Builder Garage helps make creating video games just as much fun as playing them!”

Dozens of colourful Nodon creatures, each with a specific function, help in building a game. People can learn the process of building a game “just by connecting” the Nodon creatures in a number of ways, Nintendo said.

Also Read | NASA lets kids build Mars helicopter video game

In Lesson Mode, people will use the Nodon creatures to learn the concept of visual programming in step-by-step, interactive lessons with checkpoints in between for them to test their knowledge. The guided lessons can teach people to build seven games, including Tag Showdown, On a Roll, Thrill Racer, Alien Blaster, and Mystery Room.

In Free Programming mode, people can try their game ideas, as well as test what they have learned in the guided lessons.

Also Read | Nintendo’s new Mario Kart game offers virtual racing experience

The software allows people to quickly switch between the programming and game screens to check their game’s progress. They can build a game using button controls, the touchscreen in handheld mode, along with an option to use a compatible mouse connected to the Nintendo Switch dock, the video game company noted.

Game Builder Garage will be available on June 11 in Nintendo eShop and on Nintendo.com for $29.99 (about ₹2,200), Nintendo said.