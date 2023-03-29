HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorola launches a new budget segment phone

Motorola launched the Moto G13 budget segment smartphone in India

March 29, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola launches a new budget segment phone

Motorola launches a new budget segment phone | Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola on Wednesday launched the Moto G13 budget segment smartphone in India. The Moto G13 runs on a MediaTek chipset featuring a 90Hz refresh rate display.

The Moto G13 has a 6.5 inch IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 576Hz of touch sampling rate.

The Moto G13 features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage with latest near stock Android 13. Motorola will also provide an upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates for G13 users.

The budget segment phone sports a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Moto G13 gets an 8MP front camera.

ALSO READ
How to pick the right budget smartphone?

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The G13 uses a 5,000mAh battery to power functions. It is IP52 rated for water splashes.

The Moto G13 sells in Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue colours priced at ₹9,499 for the 4GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/128GB model will retail at ₹9,999. It will be available on Flipkart and Motorola’s portal.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.