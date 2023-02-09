HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorola brings entry segment phone Moto e13 with 5,000mAh battery

The Moto e13 features 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 1600x720 resolution, with 20:09 aspect ratio.

February 09, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Moto e13 features a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Moto e13 features a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Motorola, on Wednesday, launched a new entry segment smartphone, Moto e13, in India. Targeted towards budget-friendly buyers, the smartphone comes with features like 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto e13 features 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 1600x720 resolution, with 20:09 aspect ratio.

Moto e13 runs on a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The entry segment phone has expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. It operates on Android 13 Go edition. For safety, Moto e13 also features face unlock.

ALSO READ
OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G: Appealing in all sense but faces rivalry

Motorola has used a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 10W charger inside the box. The Moto e13 sports a 13MP rear and a 5MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The smartphone comes with a 3.5mm jack and FM radio support as well.

Motorola has priced the Moto e13 starting at ₹ 6,999 for the 2GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB model will cost ₹7,999. It will be available in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colours starting February 15 across Flipkart, and Motorola’s website.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.