Motorola brings entry segment phone Moto e13 with 5,000mAh battery

February 09, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:13 pm IST

Motorola, on Wednesday, launched a new entry segment smartphone, Moto e13, in India. Targeted towards budget-friendly buyers, the smartphone comes with features like 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto e13 features 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate, 1600x720 resolution, with 20:09 aspect ratio.

Moto e13 runs on a Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The entry segment phone has expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. It operates on Android 13 Go edition. For safety, Moto e13 also features face unlock.

Motorola has used a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 10W charger inside the box. The Moto e13 sports a 13MP rear and a 5MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The smartphone comes with a 3.5mm jack and FM radio support as well.

Motorola has priced the Moto e13 starting at ₹ 6,999 for the 2GB/64GB variant. The 4GB/64GB model will cost ₹7,999. It will be available in Cosmic Black, Aurora Green, and Creamy White colours starting February 15 across Flipkart, and Motorola’s website.