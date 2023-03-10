HamberMenu
Motorola strengthens its 5G portfolio with Moto G73 launch

Motorola launched its new 5G phone, the Moto G73, catering to the mid-segment buyers in India

March 10, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola on Friday launched a new 5G phone, the Moto G73, that caters to the mid-segment buyers in India. The Moto G73 comes with features like a 120Hz refresh rate and a Dimensity 930 processor.

The G73 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD display and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Motorola has used a 5,000mAh battery in the Moto G73, with a 30W charger in the box.

The Moto G73 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Motorola has incorporated a 50MP main lens in the Moto G73 5G, along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. The Moto G73 5G sports a 16MP selfie camera.

The 5G phone runs on near stock Android 13. It comes with a promised upgrade to Android 14 and three years of security updates. The Moto G73 5G also comes with an IP52 rating.

The Moto G73 5G comes in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colours, priced at ₹18,999. It will go on sale from March 16 on Flipkart, retail stores, and on company’s website.

