Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop in India

January 23, 2024 11:23 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Lenovo launched the first 16-inch gaming laptop in its Legion ecosystem. The Legion 9i comes powered with the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

The laptop also comes with up to 32GB of overclocked 6400Mhz DDR5 RAM, and advanced cooling and software optimizations. The Coldfront system on the 16-inch gaming laptop comes with up to 230W TDP and integrates liquid cooling, co-engineered with Cooler Master. The cooling tackles scorching VRAM under extreme gaming loads, kicking in at 84°C for instant chill.

The laptop also gets an AI-tuned triple-fan air system boasting 6,333 individual vents, keeping all components cool even during intense gaming and content creation marathons, the company shared in a release.

The laptop weighs around 2.56kg and comes with a forged carbon chip patterned A-cover that packs a 3.2K Mini-LED display panel, stretching across a 94% screen-to-body ratio. The display features variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, with DCI-P3 and sRGB color fidelity and pre-installed X-Rite software.

Additionally, the laptop also gets a FHD camera with dual mic and a 4 Cell 99.9WH battery.

“The launch of Legion 9i marks the pinnacle of gaming laptop innovation for Lenovo, where cutting-edge tech meets masterful design to forge the future of gaming. It is the first laptop in the Lenovo Legion ecosystem with an integrated liquid-cooling system boosted by Lenovo’s proprietary second-generation LA 2 AI chip”, Ashish Sikka, Director, Category and Strategy, Lenovo India, said.

The Lenovo 9i continues support for the company’s “Custom to Order” feature and starts at ₹4,49,990.