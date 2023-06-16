Lenovo launches new Legion Slim series for gamers and creators 

June 16, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Lenovo launched the Legion Slim series laptops for gamers and creators in India. The lineup includes Legion Slim 7i and 7, and Legion Slim 5i and 5, which come powered with up to the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors or max up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, both with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs.

Specifications

The laptops offer up to 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, with 16-inch IPS 500 nits anti-glare display and 100% DCI-P3 panel. The Legion 7i and 7 get the TrueStrike keyboard customizable with replaceable WASD keycaps as well as Legion Spectrum 4-zone RGB lighting.

The Legion 7i and 7 come with a lightweight all-metal design, measuring 19mm thick and weighing less than 1.99 kg.

The 7i and 7 come with up to 99.99 Whr rapid charge battery with up to 140 Whr total TDP, while the Slim 5/5i features up to 80 Whr battery with up to 140 Whr total TDP. Lenovo claims the battery capacities allow up to 10 hours of backup with a full charge in as little as 80 minutes.

The lineup also gets an up-to-1080p webcam with e-shutter and SD card reader in addition to the Lenovo LA1 AI chips, designed to deliver gaming performance. The Legion Slim 5/5i and 7/7i are loaded with Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals, eliminating chances of device overheating. The lineup also comes with the “Custom to Order” (CTO) option allowing users to tailor the features as per their requirements.

“With the new Legion Slim series we are segueing further into the creative community ecosystem through versatile laptops that pack impressive performance, incredible versatility, and easy mobility in a sleek and portable design”, Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India said.

Availability and price

The Lenovo Legion series laptops will be available starting 15 June, from a starting price of ₹ 1,61,990. Users can customise their devices exclusively on Lenovo’s website.