Lenovo launches LOQ laptops powered by Intel Core 14th Gen processors in India

January 10, 2024 04:21 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Lenovo launched its range of LOQ laptops powered by Intel Core 14th Gen processors in India. The lineup includes options with NVIDIA 20, 30, and 40 series laptop GPUs, and a fully Intel-based option with Intel Arc A530M graphics.

The laptops are being offered with two display options – a 144Hz FHD panel or a 165Hz WQHD / 1440p, both support vibrant 100% sRGB color coverage with the option of 4-zone RGB keyboard with 1.5mm key travel.

The laptops also feature the LA AI chip allowing for optimised power, cooling, and other settings for improved performance.

Additionally, the new lineup feature SteelSeries 3D audio tailored for gamers.

The Lenovo LOG lineup that includes the 15IRX9, 15IAX9I, and the 15IAX9, qualify for Lenovo Premium Care, the company’s advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance.

“Designed specifically for the younger audience demographic, the LOQ range is a gateway to their gaming journey, meticulously designed to unleash the champion within every aspiring player”, Dinesh Nair, Director - Consumer Business, Lenovo India said.

The Lenovo LOQ series laptops will be available with “Custom to order” options at a starting price of ₹59,990. The laptops are available at leading e-commerce websites and offline retail stores.