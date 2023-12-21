December 21, 2023 01:01 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST

Lava, the Indian smartphone maker, on Thursday launched Storm 5G smartphone featuring Dimensity processor and 120Hz refresh rate. The 5G smartphone fits under budget segment.

Lava Storm 5G has a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support. For security, it gets a side mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.

The Storm 5G rides on MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM which is expandable up to 16GB, and 128GB ROM. It operates on stock Android 13 out of the box.

Additionally, it will be provided with guaranteed Android 14 upgrade along with two years of security updates.

Lava Storm 5G ships with a 50MP main lens along with an 8MP ultrawide sensor. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Storm 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger that ships inside the box.

Lava Storm 5G comes in Gale Green and Thunder Black shades at ₹13,499. It will go on sale starting December 28 on Amazon and the Lava e-store.