Lava launches a new budget segment phone with stock Android

Lava has used a 5,000mAh battery in Yuva 3 Pro with a support of 18W Type-C charger that ships inside the box

December 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Indian smartphone maker Lava on Thursday launched a new budget segment smartphone Yuva 3 Pro featuring Unisoc processor. The Lava Yuva 3 Pro also promises upgrade to Android 14 and 2 years of security updates.

The Yuva 3 Pro has a 6.5 inch HD+ punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. It uses AG glass back design and side fingerprint sensor for security.

The budget segment phone runs on Unisoc T616 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also has an option to virtually increase RAM to additional 8GB. Yuva 3 Pro runs on stock Android 13 out of the box.

Yuva 3 Pro sports a 50MP rear camera along with an 8MP front lens for selfies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Lava has used a 5,000mAh battery in Yuva 3 Pro with a support of 18W Type-C charger that ships inside the box.

The Yuva 3 Pro retails at ₹8,999 in Desert Gold, Forest Viridian and Meadow Purple shades on Lava e-store and offline stores.

