HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED arrests four persons in Vivo PMLA case

The ED arrested the MD of Lava International, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo

October 10, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) [File].

The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) [File]. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANIUM S

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the MD of Lava International mobile company, a Chinese national, a Chartered Accountant and another person as part of its ongoing money-laundering probe against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo, official sources said on Tuesday.

The four were taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

They are expected to be produced before a court here where the ED will seek their custody.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is the ED looking into the operations of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo?

The agency had raided the company and its linked persons in July last year, claiming to have busted a major money laundering racket involving Chinese nationals and multiple Indian companies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The ED had then alleged that a whopping Rs 62,476 crore was "illegally" transferred by Vivo to China in order to avoid payment of taxes in India.

Related stories

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.