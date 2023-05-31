HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi aims export and localised component manufacturing with Dixon in India 

Representatives from Xiaomi and Dixon met Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday about the proposed initiative

May 31, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi aims export and localised component manufacturing with Dixon

Xiaomi aims export and localised component manufacturing with Dixon | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Xiaomi is planning to extend its partnership with Dixon for mobile manufacturing aimed at exports. Both companies have plans to invest in component manufacturing as well within India.

Representatives from Xiaomi and Dixon met Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday about the proposed initiative.

“Xiaomi, which has built a strong brand equity over the years in India is known for its high quality and efficiency is reckoned as a strong force in smart mobile phones market in India and people across the nations have strong faith in their products. We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on Dixon for the proposed association,” said, Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & MD, Dixon Technologies (India).

Now, with most of the global mobile phone manufacturers and their supply chain partners investing in manufacturing, the Indian EMS industry is well-positioned to unlock its true potential in the coming years, Lall added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Xiaomi has been associated with contract manufacturers like Dixon and Foxconn to assemble smartphones and TVs in India.

ALSO READ
Xiaomi forges alliance with Optiemus for audio products localisation

On May 29, the Chinese smartphone maker inked a manufacturing contract with Noida-based Optiemus Electronics to make its audio products and increase localisation of its AIoT products.

From last year, Xiaomi has been under the watch of enforcement agencies for alleged financial irregularities in India. The geo-political episodes between India and China further dented Xiaomi’s reputation along with other Chinese smartphone companies operating here.

Once a dominating smartphone brand, Xiaomi was reduced to number three in Q1 2023.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / exports

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.