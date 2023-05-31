Xiaomi aims export and localised component manufacturing with Dixon in India 

May 31, 2023 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Xiaomi is planning to extend its partnership with Dixon for mobile manufacturing aimed at exports. Both companies have plans to invest in component manufacturing as well within India.

Representatives from Xiaomi and Dixon met Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Tuesday about the proposed initiative.

Mr. Muralikrishnan B @hawkeye, President @XiaomiIndia and Mr. Sunil Vachani @SunilVachani, Chairman @DixonTech_India called on me at my office @GoI_MeitY today.



They apprised me about their partnership for manufacturing & exporting mobile phones from India and plans to invest… pic.twitter.com/m8O0hGMT6b — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) May 30, 2023

“Xiaomi, which has built a strong brand equity over the years in India is known for its high quality and efficiency is reckoned as a strong force in smart mobile phones market in India and people across the nations have strong faith in their products. We are ecstatic and encouraged by the trust they have reposed on Dixon for the proposed association,” said, Atul B. Lall, Vice Chairman & MD, Dixon Technologies (India).

Now, with most of the global mobile phone manufacturers and their supply chain partners investing in manufacturing, the Indian EMS industry is well-positioned to unlock its true potential in the coming years, Lall added.

Xiaomi has been associated with contract manufacturers like Dixon and Foxconn to assemble smartphones and TVs in India.

On May 29, the Chinese smartphone maker inked a manufacturing contract with Noida-based Optiemus Electronics to make its audio products and increase localisation of its AIoT products.

From last year, Xiaomi has been under the watch of enforcement agencies for alleged financial irregularities in India. The geo-political episodes between India and China further dented Xiaomi’s reputation along with other Chinese smartphone companies operating here.

Once a dominating smartphone brand, Xiaomi was reduced to number three in Q1 2023.