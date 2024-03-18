Intel unveils Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS desktop processors 

March 18, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Intel revealed the detailed specifications and release date of the Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS processors on Friday. These processors offer an impressive max turbo frequency of up to 6.2 gigahertz (GHz), ensuring improved performance for desktop PCs especially in gaming and creative tasks.

The unlocked i9-14900KS processor represents a significant advancement over its predecessors, boasting 24 cores/32 threads and 36 megabytes (MB) of Intel Smart Cache.

Compared to the previous generation, gamers can expect up to a 15% improvement in performance, thanks to improved speeds and Intel’s Application Performance Optimization (APO) feature. Similarly, content creators stand to benefit from the processor’s capabilities, experiencing up to a 73% performance boost in compute-intensive workflows like 3D production multitasking.

Key features of the i9-14900KS include a max turbo frequency of up to 6.2 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, 24 cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150-watt processor base power, 36MB Intel Smart Cache, and 20 PCIe lanes. Additionally, the processor offers expanded Intel APO support and compatibility with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, along with support for up to 192GB of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MT/s) or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.

The i9-14900KS became available starting March 14, with a recommended customer price (RCP) starting at $699(approx. Rs 57,951.22. It is accessible at retailers worldwide as a boxed processor and integrated into systems from Intel’s channel and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners.

“ Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before” said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager, Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment, Intel Client Computing Group.