HP Envy Move PC launched in India

February 15, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The HP Envy Move PC is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

HP launched its Envy Move 23.8-inch all-in-one (AIO) PC in India on Wednesday.

This AIO PC, designed for flexibility in work and entertainment, features an integrated handle for easy mobility and kickstand feet that deploy automatically when set down. Weighing just 4.1kg, it is thin and light, making it ideal for at-home learning, video calls, and work.

Powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel UHD graphics, the Envy Move offers a 23.8-inch QHD touch display. Its auto brightness feature adapts to the user’s environment, while the PC’s portability is enhanced by a rechargeable battery.

With Intel Unison enabling seamless phone-to-laptop connectivity and audio by Bang & Olufsen, the Envy Move ensures a versatile user experience. The IMAX enhanced display provides immersive visuals, while the adjustable HD camera, HP Enhance Lighting, and Wide Vision 5MP camera make video calls a family affair.

Security features include a manual privacy shutter for the camera, a Walk Away Lock to automatically turn off the screen when users leave, and a commitment to sustainability. The Envy Move AIO is made with 56% post-consumer recycled plastics, is EPEAT Gold Registered, and is ENERGY Star Certified. The HP Envy Move AIO PC is available at a starting price of ₹1,24,999.

