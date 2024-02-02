GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intel unveils wide array of laptops, IT products under “Make in India” 

Intel unveiled a wide array of Make in India laptops and IT products at the company’s India Tech Ecosystem Summit 

February 02, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Gokal Subramanium, Intel speaks at the company’s India Tech Ecosystem Summit in Delhi.

Gokal Subramanium, Intel speaks at the company’s India Tech Ecosystem Summit in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Intel, under the Make in India initiative, unveiled a wide array of laptops and IT products at the company’s India Tech Ecosystem Summit. The event demonstrated a diverse range of products developed by more than 10 ODMs, OEMs, and other ecosystem players.

The event, organised in Delhi, witnessed the unveiling of over 25 innovative products, including Banking on Wheels, Thin Clients, All-in-one clients, multifunctioning kiosks, and more.

Notable unveilings included locally manufactured servers powered by the 4th generation of Intel’s Xenon Scalable processors by Mega Networks and C-DAC’s high-performance compute server Rudra.

ALSO READ
A new scheme to develop deep tech for defence purposes: Finance Minister

The event also provided a platform for matchmaking between government entities, enterprises, OEMs, local ecosystems, and several Taiwanese ODMs fostering domestic and international collaborations.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“This comprehensive showcase featuring a vast array of locally designed and manufactured electronics and IT products signifies a shift beyond mere assembly to innovation and self-reliance, serving as a testament towards a future where India plays a substantial role in shaping cutting-edge technology on the global stage”, Santhosh Viswanathan, Vice President and Managing Director, India Region, Intel said.

The event also included distinguished speakers from the government and leading ecosystem players including Microsoft and Google who shared insights and perspectives on the future of technology in India.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.