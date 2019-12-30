Information of over 2.4 million security camera start-up Wyze users exposed in data leak

Security camera start-up Wyze has announced that it was hit by a data leak that exposed the personal information of more than a whopping 2.4 million of its customers.

The data breach happened when it was “accidentally” left exposed while being transferred to a new database to make the data easier to query.

But a company employee failed to maintain previous security protocols during the process, Wyze co-founder Dongsheng Song wrote in a forum post, CNET reported on Sunday.

The user data leak includes information about their height, weight, gender and other health information for about 140 beta users participating in testing of new hardware.

The company said there was no evidence that login tokens had been exposed but signed out all users to generate new tokens. Customers can also expect their cameras to automatically reboot in the coming days due to an additional security action, the report added.

According to reports, the Seattle-headquartered security camera start-up said it takes its product security seriously and will reassess its procedures.