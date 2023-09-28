HP and Google collaborate to manufacture Chromebooks in India  

September 28, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

HP is collaborating with Google to manufacture Chromebooks in India. Under the partnership, Chromebook devices will be manufactured at the Flex Facility near Chennai, where HP has been producing a range of laptops and desktops since August 2020.

The production of HP Chromebooks is starting from October 02, 2023, and will cater to the demand for affordable PCs in India mainly from the education sector.

Equipped with ChromeOS, these devices have built-in accessibility and security features to deepen classroom connections and keep user information safe, the company said in a release.

The partnership aims to propel HP and Google’s joint vision to support the digital education ecosystem in India and help students enhance their learning. The collaboration aims to provide affordable, safe, and high-quality computing devices to education authorities, schools, and institutions.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Manufacturing Chromebook laptops in India will allow Indian students to get easy access to affordable PCs. By further expanding our manufacturing operations, we continue to support the Make in India initiative of the Government,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director - Personal Systems, HP India, said.

“We hope this collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of technology in more schools so that every student and educator have access to the tools and skills to pursue their personal potential,” Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google, said.

HP has been expanding its manufacturing operations in India since 2020. The company currently manufactures a wide range of laptops in India, including HP EliteBooks, HP ProBooks, and HP G8 series notebooks. The company has also expanded its portfolio of locally manufactured commercial desktops by adding various models of desktop mini towers (MT), mini desktops (DM), small form factor (SFF) desktops, and a range of All-in-One PCs.