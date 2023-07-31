Reliance launches affordable laptop JioBook with MediaTek SoC

July 31, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Reliance Retail on Monday revealed the 2023 JioBook, a new affordable laptop, targeted towards all age groups, as the company claims. The JioBook is based on JioOS which has the capabilities of 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.

The 2023 JioBook has an 11.6 inch display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 1366x768 resolution and comes in blue matte finish, weighing 990 grams, claims Jio.

JioBook runs on a MediaTek (MT 8788) octa core chipset clocked at 2.0 GHz with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB storage which is expandable up to 256GB with SD card, and in-built USB, HDMI and audio ports.

JioBook sports a 2MP web camera as well for video conferencing. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and above.

The Li-ion operated laptop can last up to 8 hours, claims Jio. Charger comes included inside the box. There are stereo speakers present as well on the JioBook.

Reliance has priced the JioBook at ₹16,499 and it will be available starting August 5 across Reliance’s Digital online and offline stores. JioBook will also sell on Amazon.

“The all-new JioBook is our latest offering catering to learners of all ages with its advanced features and seamless connectivity options. We believe JioBook will revolutionize the way people learn, opening new opportunities for personal growth and skill development,” said Reliance Retail spokesperson.