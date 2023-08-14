HamberMenu
How will the import restrictions on laptops and tablets affect India? | In Focus podcast

Ajay Chhibber tells us all about the laptop import curbs and whether the government is going down the wrong path with this move.

August 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

K. Bharat Kumar

On August 3, the Indian government brought in import restrictions for laptops, tablets and servers. The import of these products would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports. Following some strong reactions from industry, it has deferred the effective date to Nov 1. 

But to begin with, what did the government aim to achieve with these curbs? Shore up national security by having tight controls over whom we import from? Or nudge local manufacturing and thus spur job creation?

Guest: Ajay Chhibber, economist, author and distinguished visiting scholar, Institute of International Economic Policy, George Washington University in the US.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

