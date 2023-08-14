How will the import restrictions on laptops and tablets affect India? | In Focus podcast

August 14, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

On August 3, the Indian government brought in import restrictions for laptops, tablets and servers. The import of these products would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports. Following some strong reactions from industry, it has deferred the effective date to Nov 1.

But to begin with, what did the government aim to achieve with these curbs? Shore up national security by having tight controls over whom we import from? Or nudge local manufacturing and thus spur job creation?

Guest: Ajay Chhibber, economist, author and distinguished visiting scholar, Institute of International Economic Policy, George Washington University in the US.

Host: K. Bharat Kumar, Deputy Editor - Business, The Hindu.

Edited by Jude Francis Weston

Listen to more In Focus podcasts: