Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar Review | A new pinnacle in ultra-premium sports smartwatches

August 02, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST

Garmin reigns supreme at the intersection sports and smartwatch. Recently, the company expanded its product portfolio with the Fenix 7 and the Epix series. Starting at ₹1,11,990, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Solar is one of the costliest sports smartwatches in the market, competing with the Apple’s Watch Ultra.

Design and Display

This is a robust watch. And by robust, we mean that the Sapphire lens remains free of nasty scratches or cracks on sudden impact. The build of the watch adds weight, but also safeguards it from damage. The watch is easy on the wrist despite its big size, thanks to the light titanium metal finish and a 51mm polymer case. The Sapphire Solar boasts a Power Sapphire lens, combining solar charging support and a protective sapphire crystal for the screen.

The 1.4-inch display, found across the entire 7X range, guarantees easy viewing even in bright sunlight. However, when indoors, you may have to press the light button to view the dial. While it lacks AMOLED vibrancy, this preserves precious battery life for other tasks. The watch comes with touch functionality, and during our review period, we found that it was snappy with no lag. There are five buttons on the watch for further navigation.

The waterproofing is top-notch, with a 10 ATM rating, safe for up to 100 meters underwater. A standout feature is the LED flashlight, which can switch between red and white lights with adjustable brightness-- great for those nighttime adventures.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Look-wise, the watch does catch your attention. The strap is crafted from silicone and secured with a classic buckle style for fastening. The wide strap, though, helps in distributing the weight of the dial, allowing for easy wearing.

Connection

Pairing the Fenix 7X Pro Solar with your smartphone via Garmin Connect is a breeze. Log in to Garmin, follow the on-screen instructions, and you’re paired. The app offers a wealth of information with detailed insights. It offers challenges and even allows you to create your own to share with the Garmin community. It also lets you connect socially through the News Feed section, and the calendar keeps you organised. Many customisation options abound in the drop-down menu, including downloadable workouts like HIIT and Yoga.

You can also download Garmin Connect IQ for further personalisation, and to install watch faces and apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. It allows you to design your own watch faces with the ‘Face It’ feature too.

Smart functions

The new device efficiently forwards phone calls and message notifications right to your wrist. It even allows you to send quick, predefined responses. But considering the price, we would have appreciated the option of typing messages on the fluid screen.

Helpfully, if you misplace your phone, the watch can make it ring and track it down. Additionally, with the Garmin Connect app, you can unlock even more features, such as syncing your watch with a web calendar to receive event notifications. The watch also offers 32GB of storage, allowing you to enjoy music on the go.

Fitness

This gadget boasts an impressive collection of features that solidify its position as an outdoor powerhouse. It excels in various activities, from mapping and tracking runs to providing essential ski run information. The watch comes equipped with several outdoor sensors, including an altimeter, barometer, compass, GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo satellite systems. Garmin takes the watch to a new level by introducing new multi-frequency positioning, which significantly improves outdoor accuracy compared to its predecessor, the Fenix 6 Pro.

The multi-continent topographic maps provide rich detail, and turn-by-turn navigation, breadcrumb trails, and the Up Ahead features add to the watch’s outstanding mapping and navigation support. With the addition of the Pulse Ox sensor for blood oxygen measurements during sleep, the device ensures comprehensive data analysis. But continuous use of this sensor can affect battery life.

The watch caters to a wide range of sports and outdoor activities; core sports modes such as running, cycling, swimming and golf are complemented by niche pursuits like snowboarding, skiing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Even indoor training enthusiasts can benefit from new HIIT workout modes and existing strength training and auto rep counting features.

The watch has Garmin’s latest Gen 4 Elevate sensor. While this performs well for various activities, we would suggest an external heart rate monitor for more reliable data.

Battery

Garmin’s Fenix series has acquired a reputation for impressive battery life, and the Fenix 7X Pro Solar too offers exceptional longevity. In smartwatch mode alone, it offers an impressive 28 days of battery life, which extends to 37 days if you wear it throughout the day, especially during outdoor activities. However, with the multi-frequency tracking mode, which offers the most accurate tracking, the battery life decreases to around 38-42 hours. Like other Garmin watches, certain features, such as music streaming and continuous blood oxygen monitoring, tend to consume more battery power.

With usage of various features and regular tracking, including frequent use of the top accuracy tracking mode, the Fenix 7X Pro Solar managed to last for approximately 4 weeks during our review.

Verdict

The new Garmin 7X Pro Solar not only boasts the largest watch face in the 7 series but also encompasses all the fantastic features found in its counterparts. The touchscreen offers a seamless user experience. When it comes to outdoor tracking, the 7X Pro Solar takes the lead with enhanced accuracy, but its most remarkable features are the long-lasting battery life and the LED flash.

If you are a sports watch lover who enjoys being on the move and are willing to spend a little more, then this gadget is the right deal for you. The solid build of the watch, along with the new and updated features, makes it one of the top sports watches in the luxury segment.