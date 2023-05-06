Blaupunkt launches TS120 Tower Speaker in India

May 06, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The German audio electronics company Blaupunkt announced the launch of its TS120 Tower Speaker in India, which boasts a 3-inch mid speaker, a 1-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer.

Blaupunkt said the device delivered high-quality bass at all volumes, while coming with a premium wood design for better audio reproduction and aesthetic value.

The TS120 Tower Speaker comes with Bluetooth, an HDMI port, an ARC port, and AUX, USB, OPTICAL, and COAXIAL ports. There is also a Karaoke mode, and buyers can take advantage of the included microphone and remote.

“Its design exudes class and sophistication, with the bass delivering a punchy blow, and the mid and upper frequencies remaining clear,” said Blaunpunkt in its press release.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The TS120 Tower Speaker is aimed at home entertainment lovers and retails at ₹8,999. It is available for purchase on Amazon.