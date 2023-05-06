HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blaupunkt launches TS120 Tower Speaker in India

The German audio electronics company Blaupunkt has released its TS120 Tower Speaker with a 6.5-inch sub-woofer, in India

May 06, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Blaupunkt launches TS120 Tower Speaker in India

Blaupunkt launches TS120 Tower Speaker in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The German audio electronics company Blaupunkt announced the launch of its TS120 Tower Speaker in India, which boasts a 3-inch mid speaker, a 1-inch silk dome tweeter, and a 6.5-inch subwoofer.

Blaupunkt said the device delivered high-quality bass at all volumes, while coming with a premium wood design for better audio reproduction and aesthetic value.

ALSO READ
Blaupunkt launches 220 Watt SBWL100 Wireless Dolby Soundbar

The TS120 Tower Speaker comes with Bluetooth, an HDMI port, an ARC port, and AUX, USB, OPTICAL, and COAXIAL ports. There is also a Karaoke mode, and buyers can take advantage of the included microphone and remote.

“Its design exudes class and sophistication, with the bass delivering a punchy blow, and the mid and upper frequencies remaining clear,” said Blaunpunkt in its press release.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The TS120 Tower Speaker is aimed at home entertainment lovers and retails at ₹8,999. It is available for purchase on Amazon.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.