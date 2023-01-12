  • If your speakers or sound bars are wall-mounted, ensure that the driver screws are tight from time to time.
  • Periodically check the connections of your setup for any loose connections or connections touching each other, as this can cause sparking and damage to the equipment.
  • Playing system volume too loud speeds up component failure, so be mindful of the volume you play.
  • Use a dry or slightly damp microfiber cloth to remove dust on your home theatre system. You can also use a silicone sealant to wipe the rubber surrounds of the speaker gently.