January 12, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Our Top Picks

Best Overall - Samsung HW-Q990B

Samsung HW-Q990B is our top pick for serious surround sound from the word go. The 11.1.4-channel configuration boasts 22 speakers, including centre, up, and side-firing drivers, all powered by over 650 watts. The standalone Atmos bars and the surround speakers submerge you in high-quality sound and make for the best home theatre system in the world.

Best 5.1 Home Theater System - Sony HT-A5000 A Series 5.1.2ch Home theatre system

Sony HT-5000, with 5 front speakers, a wireless subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos speakers, provides an impressive surround sound and is our pick for the best 5.1 home theatre system in India.

Best 7.1 Home Theater System - Sony HT-A7000 A Series 7.1.2ch Home Theatre System

Sony HT-A7000 is our pick for India’s best 7.1 home theatre system. The surround sound with five front speakers, including up-firing speakers, a built-in dual subwoofer, rear speakers and a Dolby Atmos effect, creates a whole new level of immersion.

Best Budget - JBL Cinema SB120

Our favourite is JBL Cinema SB120 for an affordable alternative. The features, such as two full-range speakers, a built-in subwoofer, and 110 watts power output, all packed in one soundbar, give other home theatre brands a run for the money.

Best Home Theater Systems in India

Below is a list of the 10 best home theatre systems in India, hand-picked for their supreme specifications and features:

1. Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar - Check Amazon Offer

The Samsung HW-Q990B Soundbar gives you the ultimate sound immersion. The Dolby Atmos speakers allow you to hear each distinct sound as it flows around and above you. The 11.1.4-channel setup has 22 speakers with a wireless woofer and rear speakers. It comes with Spotify Connect, Wi-fi (2.5/5GHz)AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and HDMI ARC port. Sony’s SpaceFit Sound feature analyses the space you are in and automatically provides the right sound.

Dimensions: 2.7 x 48.5 x 5.4 inches(soundbar)

What do we like? – Dolby Atmos configuration, 656 watts total peak power, SpaceFit Sound

What do we not like? – No HDMI 2.1 support; Wireless Dolby Atmos is only compatible with select Samsung TVs.

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated highly for sound quality and Dolby Atmos sound effects.

Why is the product among the best? – Fantastic surround sound with immersive Dolby Atmos configuration and powerful front and rear speakers.

2. Sony HT-A5000 A Series 5.1.2ch Home theatre system - Check Amazon Offer

Sony HT-A5000 premium soundbar offers a 5.1.2-channel configuration with powerful Dolby Atmos speakers and a wireless subwoofer. The sound is high-resolution HD quality with 360 spatial sound. The sound field optimisation calibrates the system to your environment. It is compatible with 4K and 8K HDR and Sony Bravia TVs for an immersive gameplay experience.

Dimensions: ‎47.6 x 2.6 x 5.5 inches (main unit)

What do we like? – 5.1.2 channel configuration, Easy UI and setup, Supports gameplay, 360 spatial sound mapping

What do we not like? – No rear speakers

Overall ratings and user feedback – Good sound quality fills the room.

Why is the product among the best? – Best 5.1 Home Theatre systems in India with Dolby Atmos speakers and a powerful 450 watts amplifier

3. Sony HT-A7000 A Series 7.1.2ch Home Theatre System

Sony’s HT-A7000 A Series offers a 7.1.2-channel configuration with multiple speakers, a built-in subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos speakers for an ‘in-the-moment’ experience, making it the best 7.1 home theatre system in India. Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound adapts to the environment and creates a ‘dome of sound’ while the HD High-Resolution audio adds to sound clarity.

Dimensions: 51.2 x 3.1 x 5.6 inches (main unit)

What do we like? – 7.1.2 channel configuration, 360 spatial sound mapping, support next-gen gaming

What do we not like? – Expensive; no up-firing drivers in back speakers

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product for clarity and room-filling sound.

Why is the product among the best? – Stunningly immersive with excellent surround sound and adaptability to the space.

4. JBL Cinema SB120

The JBL SB120 home theatre consists of a 2.1-channel Dolby digital soundbar with a built-in subwoofer for extra bass. It gives 110W audio output from the two full-range speakers and has an HDMI ARC port and Bluetooth. The soundbar has a dedicated voice mode to enhance voice clarity. It has a sleek design and goes well with the room’s aesthetics.

Dimensions: ‎92 x 10 x 6 cm

What do we like? – Built-in subwoofer, Dedicated’ Voice Clarity’ Mode

What do we not like? – Lack of Dolby Atmos speakers

Overall ratings and user feedback – Powerful audio system at an affordable price

Why is the product among the best? – It delivers powerful sound that enhances any movie experience

5. Sony HT-A7000 A Series 9.1.4ch Home Theater System

Sony is a sought-after name for audio-visual gadgets and produces some of the best home theatre systems in the world. Sony’s HT A7000 9.1.4ch Home Theater is a wireless soundbar with Bluetooth, HDMI, and wi-fi connectivity and offers multiple speakers, a built-in dual subwoofer, and powerful Dolby Atmos speakers. The home theatre comes with Sony’s 360 spatial sound mapping that adds phantom speakers all around the room and creates a dome of audio that surrounds everyone.

Dimensions: 51.2 x 3.1 x 5.6 inches (main unit)

What do we like? – 9.1.4 channel configuration, 360 spatial sound mapping

What do we not like? – Expensive, no up-firing drivers in back speakers

Overall ratings and user feedback – Good performance, good surround sound, and easily installable system

Why is the product among the best? – Powerful booming sound with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos speakers.

6. Sony HT-A3000 A Series Sony’s HT-A3000 A Series with a channel configuration of 3.1 gives authentic surround sound with a centre, right, and left front speakers and a wireless subwoofer. Like its premium counterparts, HT-A3000 provides Dolby atmos effect and 360 spatial sound mappings. It comes with voice assistance, Bluetooth, wi-fi, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2.

Dimensions: ‎ 37.4 x 2.5 x 5 inches (main unit)

What do we like? – Easy UI and setup, Voice Assistant compatibility, 360 spatial sound mappings.

What do we not like? – No rear speakers

Overall ratings and user feedback – Rated high on sound quality and easy connectivity with multiple devices.

Why is the product among the best? – Good sound quality and spacial adaptability at a competitive price

7. JBL Cinema SB271

JBL Cinema SB271 is a 220 watts soundbar with two-full range speakers and one built-in subwoofer. The audio is Dolby digital for a clear and dazzling sound experience. The design is sleek and has an HDMI ARC port and Bluetooth. Other features include a dedicated voice clarity mode and a remote control.

Dimensions: ‎92 x 10 x 6 cm

What do we like? – Dolby Digital Audio, Dedicated ‘Voice Clarity’ Mode.

What do we not like? – Lack of Dolby Atmos speakers

Overall ratings and user feedback – Powerful audio system at an affordable price

Why is the product among the best? – Best value for money with all essential configurations

8. boAt Aavante Bar Orion

With a power output of 160 watts and a channel configuration of 2.1, boAt’s Aavante Bar Orion offers excellent sound quality at an affordable price, making it the best home theatre system in India. The system offers HDMI, USB and auxiliary ports, and Bluetooth for easy connectivity. The soundbar comes with dynamic LEDs that add to the home theatre experience.

Dimensions: ‎ 8 x 90 x 9 cm

What do we like? – Multi-connectivity via Bluetooth, Aux, USB, Optical, and HDMI Arc; LEDs on the soundbar

What do we not like? – Wired subwoofer that limits portability

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product on connectivity, sound quality, and affordability.

Why is the product among the best? – Good performance with quality sound and multiple features at an affordable price.

9. Blaupunkt SBW600

Blaupunkt SBW600 is a 5.1 Dolby Audio system with a wireless bottom-firing subwoofer and a rear bass port. It comes with wireless tower speakers for surround sound. Its ample features packed into one makes it the best 5.1 home theatre system in India.

Dimensions: ‎ ‎98.3 x 30.8 x 45 cm

What do we like? – 5.1 channel Dolby Audio, Wireless Tower speakers, German technology

What do we not like? – None

Overall ratings and user feedback – A highly rated product for sound quality, durability, and value for money

Why is the product among the best? – Dolby Digital audio system provides an immersive surround sound experience at value for money

10. Zebronics Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 Soundbar

Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO offers a 525 watts 5.1 Dolby audio system with wireless satellites and a powerful 150 watts subwoofer. It provides all necessary connectivity options such as the HDMI Arc, Auxiliary, Optical, USB, and Bluetooth. Dolby audio provides a crystal-clear cinematic sound experience.

Dimensions: ‎ ‎ ‎102.4 x 25.2 x 50.2 cm

What do we like? – 5.1 channel Dolby Audio, Wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers, 525 watts power output

What do we not like? – No Dolby Atmos effect

Overall ratings and user feedback – Highly rated product for features and Dolby audio; rated low on Bluetooth connectivity.

Why is the product among the best? – Elegant in design, robust and durable

How do we rate the best Home Theater System in India?

We rate India’s best home theatre system based on its power consumption, channel configuration, HD resolution sound, and connectivity with other devices. Additional features like up-firing speakers, Dolby Atmos configuration, voice clarity enhancement, and built-in voice assistance add to the features. We also take into consideration the design and ease of installation.

What is Home Theater System

A home theatre system combines electronic gadgets that offer a surround sound experience like a movie theatre. Home theatre systems come with multiple speakers, including a subwoofer and Dolby Atmos speakers, in some cases, clubbed with a large-screen television and a broadcast player, such as a DVD or Blu-ray player, to give a movie-theatre-like experience.

How to choose a Home Theater System?

With so many options in the market, finding a suitable home theatre that meets all your needs is challenging. Below are some of the points to keep in mind while purchasing the best home theatre system in India:

Surround Sound Quality: What sets a home theatre apart is its surround sound quality which can be evaluated based on the channel of the audio system. Channel indicates the combination of speakers, subwoofer, and Dolby Atmos speakers that your audio system has to offer. A system with a 5.1.2 channel has 5 speakers, 1 subwoofer, and 2 Dolby Atmos speakers.

Room Size: The size of your room is exponential to the kind of home theatre system you buy. A small or medium size room can do with a bookshelf or in-wall speaker that has a channel of 2.1 to 5.1 configuration. But if you have a big room, large floor-standing speakers ranging from 7.1 to 11.1 channels will add to the experience.

Connectivity: Your home theatre should provide you with the ease of connectivity with other devices through HDMI port, Bluetooth, or Wi-fi features.

Power consumption: The higher the amplifier power of the home theatre, the better the sound system. India’s top 10 home theatre system brands offer a power range between 600 – 1100 watts.

Different types of Home Theater Systems

The different types of home theatre systems available in the market are:

Soundbars: Soundbars come with a centre, left, and right speakers built in, and also a built-in subwoofer in some cases. They take up less space and give a true surround sound experience.

Home-theatre-in-a-box: These are pocket-friendly and easy to set up. Home-theatre-in-a-box comes with all the components made by the same manufacturer and with mounting hardware and colour-coded cables for easy installation.

Custom built: You can customise your home theatre to your room, taste, and budget with different components. You can also go big with custom-designed home theatre installed by professionals and opt for powerful amplifiers and high-frequency channel surround sound speakers.

Wireless home theatre: Wireless home theatres benefit over wired ones in portability. It also offers easy audio streaming directly from your mobile or tablet.

Tips on how to take care of a Home Theater System to increase its life

It is important to check for loose connections, watch failed components and keep your equipment clean to increase its life.

If your speakers or sound bars are wall-mounted, ensure that the driver screws are tight from time to time.

Periodically check the connections of your setup for any loose connections or connections touching each other, as this can cause sparking and damage to the equipment.

Playing system volume too loud speeds up component failure, so be mindful of the volume you play.

Use a dry or slightly damp microfiber cloth to remove dust on your home theatre system. You can also use a silicone sealant to wipe the rubber surrounds of the speaker gently.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How much power does a Home Theater System need?

125 - 200 watts per channel is ideal for a home theatre system.

2. How good is the sound quality of Home Theater Systems?

An audio system with a 5.1 channel is good sound quality, but if you want an excellent out-of-movie theatre experience, we recommend a 7.1 channel or above audio system.

3. Can I connect my home theatre to my laptop or PC?

A home theatre can easily connect to your laptop or PC via HDMI. The HDMI from your laptop or PC needs to be connected to the HDMI input on your home theatre receiver to access audio from your monitor device on the home theatre system.

Conclusion

Home theatre systems add to the fun activity of watching movies and television at home, so investing in a cinematic home theatre system is a good idea. India’s top 10 home theatre brands offer premium sound bars and affordable audio systems. So what are you waiting for? Grab your home theatre system today and bring home the movie-theatre experience.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”