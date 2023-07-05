Blaupunkt to launch SBA100 soundbar

HamberMenu
German audio electronics brand Blaupunkt is preparing to launch its 100-watt SBA100 soundbar

July 05, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

German audio electronics brand Blaupunkt will be launching its SBA100 soundbar with an all-metal design and 100 watts of power.

The aluminium soundbar has four 2.25-inch speakers and deep ports on the side for bass flow, as well as a built-in equaliser with sound modes for movies, news, and music.

The soundbar comes with HDMI ARC, OPTICAL, USB, and AUX ports as well as Bluetooth support.

Listeners can use the full function remote in a variety of different-sized rooms to control the sound settings as per their preferences. The remote comes with Bass, EQ, tracks, modes and input.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Blaupunkt SBA100 retails at ₹4,999 on Amazon.

“The clarity right through the volume levels is amazing, and the balance between the bass and all the other frequencies has also been tuned and matches the volume levels,” said the company.

