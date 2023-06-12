June 12, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:59 am IST

Blaupunkt has expanded its Atomik series in India with the launch of the BB25 and BB50 boomboxes. Both the speakers are priced below ₹5,000 in India and come with up to 50W output. The company says that the high-quality materials used in the construction of these speakers eliminate vibrations and distortions, to ensure uninterrupted sound quality.

While the Blaupunkt BB25 is said to come with support for 35 Watts power output, the BB50 supports up to 50 Watts power wattage.

As far battery goes, the BB25 packs a 3000mAh battery and the BB50 is backed by a 4500mAh battery.

Both the speakers come with built-in RGB lights that can synchronise with the music, for an improved visual experience. Additionally, the both the boomboxes can be connected with a microphone for users who wish to host karaoke sessions.

While the Blaupunkt BB25 is priced at ₹3,999, the BB50 is available at ₹4,999. Interested users can get their hands on the devices via Amazon.