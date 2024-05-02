May 02, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST

ASUS has announced the launch of its next-generation gaming laptops as part of its ROG and TUF series. The new lineup includes the ROG Strix G16 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15.

The ROG Strix G16 is powered by the latest Intel i9 14t Gen 14900HX processor that features Intel’s new hybrid architecture with Performance and Efficiency Cores. For graphics, it comes with the latest NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU. The Strix G16 includes a professional esports-quality keyboard and is equipped with an Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem for sustained performance.

The new ASUS TUF Gaming A15 series packs a 15.6-inch screen with support for up to 144 Hz refresh rate. It comes with up to the latest AMD Ryzen R9 8495H Processor with up to NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics at 140W max TGP. The laptop also features a MUX Switch with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support to reduce latency and boost performance The device supports fast charging and an improved cooling solution.

While the ROG Strix G16 will be available at a starting price of ₹1,99,990, the TUF Gaming A15 can be purchased at a starting price of ₹1,24,990. The devices will be available via ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital and ASUS authorised dealers.

“With top-of-the-line graphics and constant performance, we at ASUS provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience and innovative Gaming devices,” said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India.