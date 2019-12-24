Apple’s iPhone 12 may use sensor-shifting technology to stabilise images

Gadgets

In sensor-shift technology, the image stabilisation would apply to the camera sensor itself and not be dependent on any specific lens   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The 5G variant of the Apple iPhone 12 may come with advanced image sensor-shift stabilisation technology to click stable images without distortion when there is excessive motion

The 5G variant of the Apple iPhone 12 may come with advanced image sensor-shift stabilisation technology to click stable images without distortion when there is excessive motion.

Currently, iPhone 11 Pro models feature optical image stabilisation for both photo and video, but only when using the wide-angle or telephoto lenses, the Digitimes has reported.

But the use of sensor-shift technology will change this, as the stabilisation would apply to the camera sensor itself and not be dependent on any specific lens.

Recently, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee claimed that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and “world facing” 3D sensing for improved Augmented Reality capabilities.

While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera.

