Amazon launches Fire TV Stick 4K in India

Amazon launched its new Fire TV Stick 4K which it claims is 30% more powerful than its previous generations in India 

Updated - May 09, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Amazon launched its new Fire TV Stick 4K in India.

Amazon launched its new Fire TV Stick 4K in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazon launched its new Fire TV Stick 4K in India. The new Fire TV Stick offers fast-streaming of cinematic 4K content with Ultra HD picture quality, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon claims the new Fire TV devices are nearly 30% more powerful than its previous generations.

The Fire TV Stick comes powered with a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor and supports Wi-Fi 6, 5GHz and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi bands. The stick also supports Alexa Voice Remote and offers access to over a million movies and TV show episodes through 12,000+ apps via the Appstore, including popular services like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and Jio Cinema.

Fire TV Cube Review | A Fire TV Stick replacement you can live without

“Our viewers’ preference is shifting to watching lifelike, ultra-cinematic video content from the comfort of their home. Customers seek streaming options that offer fast performance, superior picture and audio quality, smart features, immersive graphics for games, and so much more”, Anish Unnikrishnan, General Manager for Amazon Devices India said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Fire TV Stick 4K is available for pre-order on Amazon with a price tag of ₹5,999.

