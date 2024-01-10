Facebook’s mobile app link history can be used for serving you ads

January 10, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Facebook is offering a link history feature for its mobile app, but using it will allow parent Meta to serve you ads based on your collected data, according to multiple media reports and Facebook’s own app.

The link history feature will let mobile users access their past Facebook browsing activity and the links they used in the past 30 days in one location, as per tech outlet The Verge.

However, keeping the feature turned on also means Meta can use the information for more customised advertisements.

In order to opt out of this feature, users can visit the ‘Browser settings’ section.

The link history feature is still in the process of being rolled out to users worldwide. It comes at a time when the social media company and the European Union are at odds as to how Meta should obtain informed consent from users in order to serve them ads, rather than providing paid ad-free services.