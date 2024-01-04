GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to deactivate, delete Instagram account

Instagram gives users the option to either deactivate their accounts temporarily or to delete them permanently. Here’s how you can do both

January 04, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Instagram gives users the option to either deactivate their accounts temporarily or to delete them permanently.

Instagram gives users the option to either deactivate their accounts temporarily or to delete them permanently. | Photo Credit: AP

Limiting the use of social media apps to reduce distractions or deactivating an account to protect online information can be tricky, Amongst the multitude of settings, user may often wonder what the best possible way is to remove their personal information from online platforms. In the case of Instagram and Facebook, deactivation and deletion are two ways in which users can either temporarily, or permanently request the deletion of their personal information.

Meta-owned platform, Instagram gives users the option to either deactivate their accounts temporarily or to delete them permanently.

When deactivated an account hides a user’s posts, comments, and likes from followers. Additionally, other users of the platform will no longer be able to search for the profile. However, deactivation is a temporary measure, and users can still reactivate their accounts. Here we will look at how to deactivate or delete an Instagram account.

Temporarily deactivate Instagram account using the app
To temporarily deactivate an Instagram account, users will need their passwords.
On the Instagram app, click on the profile page button located on the bottom right.
On the profile page, click on the three lines on the top right of the page. Here you will find the “Settings and Privacy tab”.
Enter settings and privacy, then “Accounts Center”, then “Personal details”.
Under Personal details select “Account ownership and control”, then “Deactivation or deletion”.
Under deactivation or deletion users will find the option to select their Instagram or Facebook accounts. From here users can select the account and whether they want to deactivate or delete it permanently.
If two-factor-authentication has been activated for Facebook, users will need to use the Facebook app to deactivate their account.
For Instagram, users can enter their password to deactivate or delete their accounts.
ALSO READ
How to make the most of your smartwatch when exercising
Deactivate, delete Instagram app using the browser
On a web browser, users will need to log in to their account.
Once on the Home Page click on “More” on the left-hand panel.
Head to Settings then “See more in Accounts Center”.
Here users will find the button for Personal details, then Account ownership and control.
This is where users will find the Deactivation or deletion option.
If a user’s account has been wrongfully deactivated, users can file for a appeal using Instagram Appeal form to restore it.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking / Tech Tips / World

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.