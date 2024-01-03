GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Key U.S. technology antitrust questions the courts could answer in 2024

A series of antitrust cases brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission could spark court rulings that help to expand or rein in the agency's powers

January 03, 2024 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST

Reuters
A Seattle court is expected to rule next year on the FTC’s lawsuit against Amazon [File]

A Seattle court is expected to rule next year on the FTC’s lawsuit against Amazon [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A series of cases brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission could spark court rulings that help to expand or rein in the agency's powers.

A Seattle court is expected to rule next year on the FTC’s lawsuit accusing e-commerce giant Amazon of abusing its power to artificially keep prices high. Amazon’s attorneys have defended what they call “common retail practices” and denied any antitrust violations.

In Texas, the FTC will try to convince a judge to green-light its antitrust case against private equity firm Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe over its investments in the healthcare sector. Attorneys for the firm contend that allowing the FTC to pursue the case would mean “turning decades of settled corporate law on its head.”

The agency’s antitrust case against Facebook, accused of abusing its power in the personal social network market, could head to trial in 2024.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google’s antitrust woes

Alphabet's Google will be fighting on a variety of court fronts in the new year, facing off with the U.S. Justice Department, states and corporate plaintiffs such as “Fortnite” maker Epic Games.

ALSO READ
Why is Meta suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission? | Explainer

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in D.C. will hear closing arguments in May in the Justice Department’s case accusing Google of unlawfully maintaining its dominance over internet search. In Virginia, the government’s challenge to Google’s ad tech business is expected to head to trial.

Lawyers for Epic in the new year will have a chance to argue for an injunction challenging Google’s Play store practices. A jury in San Francisco in December ruled for Epic in a major antitrust challenge over in-app payments and app distribution on Android devices. Google separately agreed to pay $700 million and make some reforms to its Play store in a December 18 deal with consumers and states in related litigation.

Epic mostly lost a similar case against Apple, and it has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review that case, including an order that would require it to make some changes to its App Store.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / antitrust issue

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.