Facebook is building Clubhouse-style audio products

Facebook Inc on Monday said it will launch several audio products on the platform that can help it compete against Clubhouse, an audio-only chatting app that grew popular early this year.

The world largest’s social network will introduce a set of new audio creation tools to create a sound studio, allowing users to mix audio tracks, add sound and voice effects, and filters using speech-to-text and sound morphing features, the company said in a statement.

Facebook will also roll out ‘Soundbites’ to create short audio clips, much like voice notes on WhatsApp and Instagram. The company will start testing the feature with select creators in the coming months. Additionally, Facebook will launch a feature to allow users to listen to podcasts directly on the app. Previously, users would have to leave the app to listen to episodes. Podcasts are a popular audio form on the platform with over 35 million users being members of fan groups and podcasts, the company noted.

Facebook will also start Live Audio Rooms that will help creators and public figures to host conversations with fans. The feature is expected to be available on both Facebook and Messenger apps by the end of summer, the statement read. The audio rooms will also allow creators to monetise through single purchases or subscriptions.

Clubhouse, an iOS-only app, gained traction in January this year following the presence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, the app suffered a 70% decline in downloads in March compared to February, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Several social networks including Twitter, Reddit and Telegram have developed their own versions of the audio chatting app to compete with Clubhouse.