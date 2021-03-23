Telegram’s new Clubhouse-like audio chatting feature

With this feature, channel admins and public groups can now host conversations for millions of live listeners, synonymous to a “public radio reinvented for the 21st century”.

Messaging app Telegram has added a Clubhouse-like audio-only chatting feature to its app, only days after micro-blogging platform Twitter confirmed the rollout of Spaces.

The Dubai-based app added a twist to the voice chat feature it rolled out in December last year, allowing users to participate in live audio conversations in Telegram channels, according to a company statement.

Channel admins and public groups can now host conversations for millions of live listeners, synonymous to a “public radio reinvented for the 21st century”, Telegram added.

The move comes as several social networking companies strive to build their own versions of Clubhouse, an app that has become popular lately. It has gained over 8 million downloads worldwide since its launch in April 2020, according to app analytics firm App Annie. The presence of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on the app has helped it gain 2.6 million downloads in the U.S. alone.

Last month, The New York Times had reported that Facebook is looking to build a product similar to Clubhouse.

Admins on Telegram channels can record audio from voice chats, and save and publish them for followers who missed the live event. The chats that are being recorded are marked with a red light next to their title.

Listeners can also tap to raise their hand and alert admins if they want to speak, much like the feature in video-conferencing app Zoom. Listeners and speakers can be invited to the chat via separate invite links, and can also view the topic of conversation before they join.

Users can expect a TV station-like feature in the app later this spring, Telegram founder Pavel Durov hinted in a separate statement.